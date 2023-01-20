scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Defamation complaint by Delhi BJP councillors: AAP leaders summoned by court

The complainant in this case, BJP leader Ravinder Kumar, alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Pathak and councillor Goel published defamatory statements to tarnish the image of the BJP and its councillors.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand has summoned Pathak and Goel on January 23.
Defamation complaint by Delhi BJP councillors: AAP leaders summoned by court
A Delhi court Thursday summoned AAP leaders Durgesh Pathak and Vikas Goel in a defamation complaint in which they were accused of making defamatory statements in 2020 to tarnish the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its councillors.

The court said that even though the complainant has not been specifically named by the accused persons, the “averments have been made pertaining to an identifiable and specific class of persons i.e. BJP councilors, complainant is very well covered within the ambit of section 199 Cr.P.C. as the person aggrieved by the offence as he is himself a councilor of the BJP.”

The complainant in this case, BJP leader Ravinder Kumar, alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Pathak and councillor Goel published defamatory statements to tarnish the image of the BJP and its councillors. The complainant alleged that the two AAP leaders held a press conference on November 1, 2020 on the issue of property tax collection during which they levelled false allegations of corruption against the BJP.

The complainant’s lawyer claimed that “there is a tussle with respect to revenue sharing between the BJP and the AAP”. It was stated that BJP councillors were demanding their due funds, which were not being released, from the Delhi government and were staging a protest in this regard.

In order to divert the issue of non-payment of revenue, AAP leaders “started levelling false allegations against BJP councillors,” the complaint stated.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 05:31 IST
Clash over Bike Parking: 5 held for Aligarh clash, police say search on for other named in FIRs

