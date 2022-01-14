Defamation case: Delhi HC admits MJ Akbar’s appeal over Priya Ramani’s acquittal

THE Delhi High Court on Thursday admitted the appeal filed by former Union minister M J Akbar against a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by him in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Akbar had filed the defamation case against Ramani in 2018 after she levelled sexual harassment allegations against him. The trial court acquitted Ramani in the case on February 17 last year. In the criminal defamation case against Ramani, Akbar had accused her of damaging his reputation by way of tweets and articles published.

Representing Akbar on Thursday before the bench of Justice Mukta Gupta, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar submitted at the outset of the hearing that the first appeal can be admitted and a date can be set for its consideration. The court said the appeal has to be admitted and the complainant has the right to file an appeal.