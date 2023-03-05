Defacement case filed against Delhi school management committee convenor for ‘I Love Manish Sisodia’ desks

A case of defacement was lodged against the School Management Committee (SMC) Convenor of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi’s Shastri Park for allegedly setting up ‘I Love Manish Sisodia’ desks at government schools in the city.

After the “I Love Manish Sisodia’ desks were seen outside government schools Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused the AAP of “forcing students” to be a part of it. On its part, the Delhi government said neither any government department nor any of its employees were involved in the initiative. It added it was the parents of children who voluntarily supported their “beloved education minister” Sisodia who has been arrested by CBI for his alleged involvement in the excise policy scam.

The case was lodged against SMC Convenor Ghazala by complainant Diwakar Pandey Saturday who stated that Ghazala and Geeta Rani, Principal, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, “colluded” with each other to set up “I love Manish Sisodia” desks outside the government school by “telling the students to set up desks and hang the self-made posters”.

The FIR added Ghazala used the girl students of the school to “shield an accused in a case”.

This comes after the BJP in a complaint to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said “children are being used for singing and dancing in political campaigns of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)”. NCPCR had subsequently issued notice to the Delhi Police to file an FIR.