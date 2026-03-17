Deer Park may not have any deer unless it is designated ‘mini zoo’ again

The petitioner had sought a stay on the translocation of the deer from the park. (Express Photo)

Delhi’s popular Deer Park in Hauz Khas may soon have no deer left if the Supreme Court accepts the recommendations of a panel it constituted last November over concerns of overcrowding, resource constraints, and managerial lapses.

The top court is set to hear the matter on Tuesday after a petition was filed last year by NGO New Delhi Nature Society, represented by advocates Rukhsana Choudhury and Amita Singh. The petitioner had sought a stay on the translocation of the deer from the park.

Constituted by the SC, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), in a report submitted to the top court on March 6, has red-flagged that DDA’s AN Jha Deer Park — popularly known as Deer Park — does not provide even the bare-minimum facilities to the population it houses. While the translocation of majority of its population seems imminent, the park, which lost its ‘mini zoo’ tag in 2023 due to non-compliance to guidelines, has to ensure that it is granted the tag again by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s (MoEFCC) Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to be able to retain even just 38 deer.