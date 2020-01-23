Behind Bagga rap: Engineering student who penned song after Deepika’s JNU visit

Shashank Dixit had made his first rap song in support of the 2019 Balakot airstrike. Shashank Dixit had made his first rap song in support of the 2019 Balakot airstrike.

A third-year engineering student who wrote a pro-CAA rap is behind the campaign song of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate.

Shashank Dixit, who hails from Lucknow and is studying computer science engineering at JSS Academy of Technical Education in Noida, wrote a song called ‘Yaddasht’ and uploaded it on YouTube after actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU in solidarity with students assaulted on January 5 on campus.

That song’s lyrics go: “Yaddasht pe daalo thoda jor, tukde tukde ka kahan mach raha tha shor, ye jo suraj ko aasman ka abba maane baithe hain, Afzal jaise hatyare ko abba mane baithi hain.”

Dixit said his song was shared by Bagga, who then got in touch with him and they collaborated on the new rap.

“We hired the service of a local studio to produce the song. But a lot is done on a personal laptop… I aspire to be a professional rap artist,” Dixit said.

The student had made his first rap song in support of the 2019 Balakot airstrike. His YouTube channel has four videos — one of them is on the lives of engineering students, and another a romantic song.

The rap Dixit made for Bagga — Bagga Bagga Har Jagah — was uploaded on Twitter and forwarded on several WhatsApp groups minutes after the BJP spokesperson’s candidature was announced late Monday night. The song, which is over two minutes long, describes him as a “Sardar who wages war on traitors”.

BJP leaders said that it is this ability to react to a situation quickly — in this case, keeping a song ready despite no guarantee he would get a ticket — that worked in Bagga’s favour.

Party leader said Bagga first came in contact with senior leaders, who noticed his ability to create a buzz, when he was in Varanasi for a month during BJP’s 2014 campaign. At the time, he distributed T-shirts with the slogan ‘Why can tea seller not be PM’ and distributed them among tea sellers.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was in-charge of MP Parvesh Verma’s campaign in Delhi, and was credited within party circles with devising media strategies like deliberately not raking up adverse news about the AAP candidate so he does well and dents the Congress vote bank, a leader said.

