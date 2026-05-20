Ruptured spleen, blood clot in brain, bruises: Deepika Nagar autopsy shows multiple injuries

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Greater Noida dowry death case: Blood clot in the brain, ruptured spleen, bruises all over the body: The autopsy report of Deepika Nagar (24), who allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of her in-laws’ home in Greater Noida on Sunday, has pointed to multiple serious internal and external injuries.
Her family had alleged she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, police said, adding that her husband and father-in-law have been arrested.
Sources said the post-mortem report recorded external injuries including contusions (bruises) on her face, elbow joints, forearm, right thigh, chest and abdomen regions.
It also observed that a blood clot was found in the middle and left side of the brain, the spleen was found ruptured, chambers of the heart were found empty, kidney was in a pale condition, and bleeding was found in various parts of the body.
The FIR has been registered against seven people, including Deepika’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law among others, under sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 80(2) (dowry death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.
The report, sources said, states that swelling (measuring approximately 12 cmx9 cm) was found on the right side of the face, circular injury marks were found around the right hand, and a circular bluish contusion (25 cm×22 cm) was found above the right iliac crest (pelvic bone).
Other external injury marks found included swelling on the left elbow joint; injury on left forearm; contusion measuring approximately 38 cmx14 cm on the right thigh; a bone-deep wound on the left knee joint; and abrasion marks on the left side of the chest and abdomen.
Police said the viscera had been preserved for chemical analysis.
According to the police, Deepika was from Kudi Khera village in Greater Noida’s Dadri. She was the youngest of three siblings and an Integrated BA B.Ed graduate.
She married Ritik, a resident of Jalpura, in December 2024.
Her sister Sarika (28) had earlier told The Indian Express that the family spent over Rs 1 crore on the wedding. “We gave them a Mahindra Scorpio N SUV, cash, over 20 tolas of gold, 14 earrings to Ritik’s relatives, and furniture,” she had claimed.
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