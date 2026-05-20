Ruptured spleen, blood clot in brain, bruises: Deepika Nagar autopsy shows multiple injuries

Greater Noida dowry death case: Blood clot in the brain, ruptured spleen, bruises all over the body: The autopsy report of Deepika Nagar (24), who allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of her in-laws’ home in Greater Noida on Sunday, has pointed to multiple serious internal and external injuries.

Her family had alleged she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, police said, adding that her husband and father-in-law have been arrested.

Sources said the post-mortem report recorded external injuries including contusions (bruises) on her face, elbow joints, forearm, right thigh, chest and abdomen regions.

It also observed that a blood clot was found in the middle and left side of the brain, the spleen was found ruptured, chambers of the heart were found empty, kidney was in a pale condition, and bleeding was found in various parts of the body.