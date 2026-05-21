Deepika dowry death: Mother-in-law, husband’s uncle arrested

“Before Karva Chauth in October, the family started asking for more, as there is a tradition to send gifts, cash, and jewellery to daughters, but we sent for in-laws as well.”

The Noida Police on Wednesday arrested two more accused in the alleged dowry death case of 24-year-old Deepika Nagar, who reportedly jumped to death from the terrace of her in-laws’ home in Greater Noida on Sunday.

Those arrested include her mother-in-law, Poonam, and her husband’s uncle, Vinod. Earlier, Deepika’s husband, Ritik, a real estate businessman studying law, and her father-in-law, Manoj, had been arrested in the case.

According to police, Deepika was allegedly subjected to harassment soon after her marriage in December 2024. “The mother-in-law used to harass her for a car, gold and a plot,” an officer said, adding that the uncle too shared a “common intent” in the alleged harassment.