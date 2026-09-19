Who is Deepanshu Shokeen, the barefoot Independent candidate set to sweep the DUSU VP contest?

Deepanshu Shokeen walked across Delhi University’s campuses barefoot throughout his vice-presidential campaign for the varsity’s students’ union election. Even after it became clear on Saturday afternoon that he is set to register the most decisive win of this year’s DUSU polls, the Independent candidate was still walking barefoot near the counting centre.

Just days earlier, the 21-year-old had walked away from the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) after being denied a ticket to contest the polls.

At the end of 17 rounds of counting, he was far ahead of the competition for the vice-president post: he had registered 26,341 votes, and the candidate in second place, the ABVP’s Ishu Maurya, was trailing with 13,655 votes. The NSUI’s candidate, Veer Chatrath, was far behind with 3698 votes.

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At this stage of the race, Shokeen, who did a B.A. Programme undergraduate programme from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and has now been admitted to an M.A. programme in the Faculty of Arts, was an outlier in the general trend. After 17 rounds of counting, the RSS-affiliated ABVP was in the lead in all three other posts.

Shokeen looked unfazed and strikingly composed amid the counting frenzy. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “I expected to win, but not by such a margin. But what lies ahead is the most important thing for me to think about.”

Pointing to his bare feet, he said, “I had promised that I would first sit on a protest,”

He had pledged to remain barefoot while highlighting the issue of student accommodation, which emerged as one of the prominent concerns of this year’s DUSU election following the September 6 Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, including five DU students.

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The barefoot campaign also became a visible marker of his independent candidacy.

While the election saw large campaign convoys and mobilisation by the major student organisations, Shokeen emphasised his direct connection with students. He described those campaigning with him as “genuine students” and pointed to support from students from his neighbourhood, West Delhi’s Peeragarhi.

He said he saw other students face the same problems he himself did, prompting him to enter student politics so that future batches would not have to face the same issues.

Shokeen had been active in student politics since 2023 and served as a student representative in his college. He campaigned for the NSUI during the 2023 and 2024 elections and sought an organisational ticket in 2025, but was not selected. After failing to get a ticket again this year, he said he decided to contest independently almost immediately.

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“20 minute mein” (within 20 minutes), he said, recalling how long it took him to decide to contest as an independent.

His understanding of student politics, he said, was not reliant on electoral politics itself.

“Student politics should not be for the sake of politics, it should be for student rights, student voices”, he said.

Student housing remained his key electoral issue. Other issues included infrastructure, implementation of the National Education Policy, fee hikes and transparency. The collapse of a private paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan on September 6 which killed five DU students had brought renewed attention to the conditions in which students live outside university campuses, mainly in the absence of adequate housing facilities.

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As the counting progressed, he said, some of the students he approached during the campaign had told him that although he had fought a good election, he would not win.

The margin, he said, was his answer to them.

When asked whether he might eventually return to the organisation he had sought a ticket from, he did not rule it in or out.

“I cannot say anything; I do not know yet what I will do,” he said.

For now, he said, his focus is on the work at hand.

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Asked about his first priority, he had a one-word answer: “Hostels,” he said, before walking away barefoot.