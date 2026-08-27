Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team member arrested in arms smuggling case

According to police sources, Deepak Khatri was allegedly in contact with Bangladesh-based arms supplier Shahbaz Ansari. (File photo)

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Deepak Khatri alias Deepak Nanda, a member of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team, in connection with an arms supply syndicate operating in the city.

Police said a Crime Branch team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Yadav, arrested Khatri near the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday after he returned from Dubai.

He was produced before a court on Wednesday, which remanded him to three-days police custody for further questioning.

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According to police sources, Khatri was allegedly in contact with Bangladesh-based arms supplier Shahbaz Ansari.

While seeking his custody, police said Khatri allegedly admitted that he was involved in an international terror module established and operated by Ansari through Harshpal Singh Rubal and Nishant Arora.