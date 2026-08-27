Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team member arrested in arms smuggling case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Deepak Khatri alias Deepak Nanda, a member of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team, in connection with an arms supply syndicate operating in the city.
Police said a Crime Branch team, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Yadav, arrested Khatri near the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday after he returned from Dubai.
He was produced before a court on Wednesday, which remanded him to three-days police custody for further questioning.
According to police sources, Khatri was allegedly in contact with Bangladesh-based arms supplier Shahbaz Ansari.
While seeking his custody, police said Khatri allegedly admitted that he was involved in an international terror module established and operated by Ansari through Harshpal Singh Rubal and Nishant Arora.
Police told the court that Khatri also admitted that he could assist in the investigation, help in the arrest of other accused persons, and provide details of the modus operandi used by the criminals.
Khatri, who lives in West Delhi, was allegedly attacked in February this year while he was on his way to offer prayers at a Hanuman temple. He later alleged that Bishnoi’s rival, Rohit Godara, had orchestrated the shooting and sent men to target him.
Police later arrested the shooters and the person who allegedly provided logistical support to them.
Police claimed Ansari supplied AK-47 rifles to Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates, which were allegedly used in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Police said Bishnoi’s statement to investigators had confirmed Ansari’s role.
Ansari was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in October 2022.
In 2025, he was granted bail for his wife’s surgery and vanished.
He is believed to be in Bangladesh, said police.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram