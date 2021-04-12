Deep Sidhu’s intention was to disregard national flag, police tell court

The prosecutor told the court that Sidhu's role was divided in four stages in the video transcripts.

Opposing Punjabi actor turned activist Deep Sindhu’s bail in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, the Delhi Police told a Delhi court Monday that his intention was to “create violence and disregard our national flag.”

The prosecutor appearing on behalf of Delhi Police submitted video transcripts of Sidhu, sourced largely from his interviews to electronic media, to Additional Sessions Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen, who adjourned the matter for April 15 for order or clarifications.

The prosecutor told the court that Sidhu’s role was divided in four stages in the video transcripts.

The prosecutor quoting from these interviews told the court: “He (Sidhu) has admitted in these interviews that he broke the barricades… In his presence the national flag was defamed… He was very well aware in advance that the protesters will not follow the route provided by Delhi Police… It shows his intention to create violence and disregard our national flag.”

The prosecutor then informed the court about a video shot on January 26 that shows “Deep Sidhu at Red Fort ramp… instigating Jugraj Singh (co-accused) to hoist the Nishan Sahib flag”.

“Sidhu is visible as one is trying to hoist the flag… he is raising slogans… slogan was completed by the unlawful mob… it was instigation by way of slogan… There is one more video… he is visible holding a loud hailer instigating the mob… accused is seen while our national flag was thrown from there. He did not say anything in this respect. In his presence the national flag was disrespected,” the prosecutor told the court.

Calling Sidhu a “liar” and “well educated”, the prosecutor told the court, “Sidhu is seen addressing members of unlawful assembly after nishan sahib is hung… he is standing on the tractor calling other farmer leaders to reach Red Fort and take further charge. He was also claiming that protesters had created history… behind this calling there was a purpose. To start a new morcha at Red Fort.”

The prosecutor added: “There was a plan to defame our country. They disregarded our national flag. When police tried to stop, they were attacked by a mob brutally… more than 144 police personnel received injuries. Had police taken serious action, the picture would have been different.”

Sidhu’s lawyer Abhishek Gupta told the court that “it is very unfortunate” that the police were picking and choosing the transcripts.

Gupta told the court, “He (Sidhu) is talking about unity in protest. He is insisting let’s be united. Let’s follow what leadership is saying.”

Gupta told the court that the entire case against Sidhu is of hoisting the flag.

“The case against me is based on Facebook live… IO is saying someone has thrown the flag from the mob. Can all 1,000 be implicated ?It is very debatable whether it is a crime. It is certainly wrong. I have not instigated anyone to hoist the flag. They have made an issue out of it. Catch hold of those who hoisted the flag. There are debates… doesn’t mean it becomes part of conspiracy… how can religious slogans be inciting violence? It is just like raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram,” Gupta told the court.