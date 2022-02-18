Deep Sidhu killed in road accident: Two days on, truck driver arrested

Two days after Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident after his Mahindra Scorpio allegedly rammed into a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway in Sonepat, police Thursday arrested the truck driver in the case.

Police said the driver has been identified as Qasim Khan, a resident of village Singar, Nuh. According to police, the driver said he was transporting coal from Ahmedabad to Muzaffarnagar at the time of the incident. Police sources said the accused was arrested from Delhi Bypass.

Jaspal Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Kharkhoda police station, said the accused truck driver admitted during questioning that the incident took place due to his negligence.

“He claimed the truck was moving and he hit the brake due to negligence on his part, following which the Scorpio rammed into rear of his truck,” he said.

Police said he would be produced in a court in Sonepat tomorrow and taken on remand.

Deep Sidhu’s brother, Surjeet, had filed a police complaint at Kharkhoda police station, claiming that the truck driver had applied brakes suddenly, which resulted in the accident, claiming Sidhu’s life. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).