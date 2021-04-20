Court sends Deep Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody

Deep Sidhu with officers of Special Cell in Janakpuri, New Delhi. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

A Delhi court rejected the Delhi Police application seeking remand of Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu in a second FIR connected to the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day and, instead, remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody.

Sidhu’s lawyer Abhishek Gupta had opposed the police remand stating that the Delhi Police was “acting like emperors” and “are playing fraud with the criminal process”.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajender Singh Nagar reserved the order which will be announced at 4 pm on Monday. Sidhu’s bail application will also be heard on April 23.

A court had Saturday granted bail to Sidhu, arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, saying that the prosecution had sought to make an example of him since he was popular but that this “hazards a failure of justice”.

Hours later, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested Sidhu over the charge of damaging the monument. During the hearing on Monday, Gupta opposed the police remand and told the court that “the allegations in both FIRs are identical”.

“Bail was allowed (in first FIR) on merit and on consideration of everything. We are asking for immediate release. They are playing fraud with the criminal process… Any single day of incarceration is in violation of his Article 21… Timing and need of arrest is questionable… There is no role specifically attributed to anyone. Second FIR is also general,” Gupta told the court.