Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence, arrested

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who is named an accused in Republic Day violence case, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning.

Sidhu, who had campaigned for BJP’s Sunny Deol in 2019 elections, was found instigating the crowd during the tractor rally and violence at Red Fort, said the police.

Last week, the Delhi Police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information on Sidhu and two of his associates.

Several raids were conducted in Punjab and Delhi to look for the accused, said the police. Till date, more than 44 FIRs have been registered and 127 persons arrested in connection with the violence on Republic Day

After the tractor rally on January 26, there was a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort. Sidhu, who was present during the incident, sought to defend their action, saying they did not remove the national flag and had put up the ‘Nishan Sahib’ as a symbolic protest.

The 36-year-old uploaded two videos on his Facebook page claiming that people “on their own” marched towards the Red Fort from all the Delhi borders on January 26. He said that not many people took the route decided by farmer leaders who are “arrogant” and “want whatever decisions they take should be accepted by all”.

Sidhu and his brother, Mandeep Singh, were among those summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this month in connection with a case filed against the Sikhs For Justice.