Deep Sidhu, accused in Red Fort violence case, granted bail by Delhi court

Punjabi actor Deep Sindhu (in brown) was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day during farmers’ protest. (File Photo)

A Delhi court has granted bail to Punjabi actor Deep Sindhu who was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day during farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen granted bail to Sidhu subject to furnishing a personal bond with two sureties of Rs 30,000.

The police had earlier told the court Monday that his intention was to “create violence and disregard our national flag”.

They had also submitted that Sidhu was “the main rioter and instigator” and was seen in a video with “swords, sticks and flags” during the violence on January 26. It has been alleged that Sidhu “provoked the people and gave speeches with a loud hailer thus inciting violence.”

Meanwhile, Sindhu, through his lawyers, told the court that he made a mistake by hosting a Facebook Live at Red Fort and has been branded a traitor.

He has been arrested for several offences under the Indian Penal Code including rioting (147 and 148), unlawful assembly (149), attempt to murder (120-B), criminal conspiracy (120-B), assaulting or obstructing public servant (152), dacoity (395), culpable homicide (308) and disobedience to order promulgated by public servant (188).

He has also been arrested under sections of the Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.