Deeds of Congress should not malign Manmohan Singh’s image: Manjinder Singh Sirsa on The Accidental Prime Minister

“The Congress has already offended Sikhs... but when it comes to the turban, it should not have been demeaned,” Sirsa said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Calling Sikhs the ‘pride’ of the nation, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee general secretary and Delhi BJP-SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa objected to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s portrayal in the film, The Accidental Prime Minister.

“The deeds of any political party should not malign his image. He was our PM for 10 years and we should respect him for that. The way his character has been projected is questionable. The movie demeans the community that has been devoting their lives for the nation,” Sirsa told The Indian Express.

"The Congress has already offended Sikhs… but when it comes to the turban, it should not have been demeaned," he added. Sirsa, in a video message, had requested the Sikh community to boycott the movie, while other BJP leaders have promoted it on Twitter.

