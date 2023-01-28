Dedicate next 400 days to win 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Sachdeva tells party workers

Dedicate the next 400 days to organisational expansion and exposing the ‘corruption of the Kejriwal government’ in the run up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP state working president Virendra Sachdeva told party cadre following the inauguration of the state executive meeting Friday.

The meeting, according to the party, saw the presentation of district-wise reports related to the political activities and performance during the MCD elections which concluded last month ending the party’s 15-year sway over the city’s municipal governance.

BJP national vice president and Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, Sachdeva, organisational general secretary Siddharthan, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were part of the meeting among other office-bearers from various departments of the Delhi BJP.

According to BJP, Sachdeva called upon the workers to dedicate the next 400 days to continuous party contact programmes on the ground level to ensure the BJP’s victory in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He also said that the party’s performance in the MCD elections had led to “a fairly satisfying” election result.

“He called upon party workers to change their working attitude and go down to the booth-level to work for organisational expansion and to expose corruption of the Kejriwal government,” the party stated.

All 14 district presidents presented a report on the political activities and performance during the MCD polls following which Panda said that he party was working “on a system to make party office bearers accountable” through a “performance app”.

Delhi BJP general secretary, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who coordinated the meeting on Friday, said that the main executive committee meeting will be held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre on Saturday and will be inaugurated by Union Minister Anurag Thakur with BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal scheduled to address its concluding session.

A political resolution, which was tabled by Bidhuri, will be taken up for detailed discussion by MPs along with other senior party leaders at Saturday’s ‘full house’ executive committee meeting.