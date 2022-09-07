Decongestion plan to tackle traffic woes

Written by Bhumika Saluja

The Delhi government is implementing a large-scale decongestion plan to combat traffic snarls within the national capital. The project aims to make Delhi free of traffic jams by redesigning roads and constructing flyovers, underpasses and foot-over bridges across 77 traffic hotspots.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held a meeting with senior officials Thursday, said, “We will soon make 77 points jam-free on the roads of Delhi. I held a meeting with PWD today and discussed the entire plan in detail. To make such corridors jam-free, we will take up widening of roads, build underpasses, flyovers and foot-over bridges.”

Several stretches on the Outer Ring Road will also be reconstructed. This includes the stretch from Mangolpuri flyover to Madhuban Chowk, the 3.8 kilometre stretch from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk and about 3.4 kilometres from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Wazirabad.

Between Chandgi Ram Akhara and Wazirabad, a foot-over Bridge with an escalator will be constructed in front of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tila. The service road from Nirmal Hridya Church to Petrol Pump will also be removed to widen the Ring Road at this stretch and a new footpath will be constructed.

Under this project, an elevated corridor is being built from Anand Vihar to the Apsara border with flyovers at the traffic intersections of Surya Nagar and Ramprastha. The Government has also proposed the Construction of an FOB near the Exit Gate of the Old Delhi Railway Station to facilitate crossover movement of large volumes of passengers.

On the JLN Marg, the need for a skywalk has been identified at the Ajmeri Gate Chowk.