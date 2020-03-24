To decongest city jails, Delhi government considers releasing some prisoners on parole

Amid rising concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government Monday told the Delhi High Court that it is considering decongesting jails across the national capital. (Representational Image) Amid rising concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government Monday told the Delhi High Court that it is considering decongesting jails across the national capital. (Representational Image)

Delhi government Additional Standing Counsel Anuj Aggarwal and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, appearing for the L-G, Delhi government and police, submitted that the Home department is proposing to issue a notification to introduce “60 days parole in one spell instead of two spells of 30 days each in a year and, further, introduce a temporary facility of special furlough to such category of prisoners and for such numbers of days as may be specified in the order”.

“In view of the submissions made by the counsel for respondents, it is directed that the Delhi government and Delhi Police shall take immediate steps, preferably within two days, to implement its decisions,” said a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Delhi Prisons Director General Sandeep Goel said, “We will try to release around 1,500 convicts (on parole/furlough) and around same number i.e. 1,500 UTPs (on interim-bail) in coming 3-4 days.” He said this exercise is being carried out across three prisons — Tihar, Mandoli, Rohini — and clarified that they will be brought back once the crisis is over. “We are planning to release for limited period of say six-eight weeks,” he added.

Aggarwal said a proposal has been mooted to amend the Delhi Prison Rules to introduce the expression “emergency parole”, which will authorise the government to grant parole for up to eight weeks in one spell, in addition to the regular parole.

A Home department official said: “We’re looking at special provisions to release them for around two months to ease the congestion.”

Aggarwal submitted that in case of undertrial prisoners, who are booked in only one case in which the maximum sentence is seven years or less and who have completed minimum three months in jail, it is proposed to grant them interim bail for 45 days upon a request made by them, preferable on a personal bond.

