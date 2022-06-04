Decomposed body of man found hanging from tree in JNU’s forest area

A highly decomposed body of a man was found hanging from a tree in the jungle area of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Police said the man, whose body was yet to be identified, could be aged between 40-45 years.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said the incident came to light on Friday after they received a PCR call around 6.30 pm, informing them that a body was found hanging in the jungle near JNU. “On receiving the call, a police team visited the spot and found the body…,” he said.

The DCP said the district crime team and forensic team have been called to the spot for examination. “The body is yet to be identified. Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” he added.

When contacted, JNU Rector Ajay Dubey said, “It is an unidentified body. There has been no missing report from JNU since the last 20 days. Police are collecting forensic evidence. The body seems to be a person aged between 40-50 years.”

An official who did not wish to be named said the body was found deep inside the jungle near the university’s Yamuna Hostel. “Some students complained to the security about the stench, after which guards went and checked and found the body. It was very deep inside the jungle and not easily accessible.”

“We don’t believe it is somebody from JNU because we have had no missing complaint recently and the body seemed to have been at least 20 days old, according to what the police said. Also, the route to the place where the body was found from inside the university is very long and complicated, but it is close to the boundary wall that opens towards the main road on Baba Gangnath Marg. We will only know more once police conduct their probe,” the official said.