Decomposed body found in open field: 16-year-old gangraped, killed; three minors apprehended

Police said there were no eyewitnesses to the incident and the identity of the perpetrators was initially unknown.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and stabbed to death in Outer North Delhi, with her 17-year-old friend and three of his friends apprehended for their alleged involvement in the crime. All four – two aged 17, one 16 and one 19 – were apprehended on Wednesday, police said.

The decomposed body of the girl was found in an open field on the intervening night of September 12 and 13. According to police, the incident took place on the night of September 10, when she went to meet her 17-year-old friend.

He allegedly called three of his friends, and the group spent some time together before allegedly sexually assaulting her. “When the girl threatened to file a police complaint, the accused allegedly stabbed her to death, and dumped her body near the bushes,” said an officer.