Despite yearly decline in thefts, one vehicle stolen every 15 minutes in Delhi: Govt data

Cases of thefts in Delhi witnessed a decline in 2025 compared to the previous year, even as the city continues to witness the theft of a vehicle every 15 minutes on an average, official data showed.

Cases of motor vehicle (MV) theft in the city have gradually reduced in the last three years — from 40,045 cases in 2023 to 39,976 in 2024 and further down to 35,014 in 2025, according to data shared by the Delhi Police. Burglary cases in Delhi stood at 6,617 in 2025, down from 8,965 in 2024 and 6,916 in 2023.

Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “The decline in cases of MV theft can be attributed to CCTV surveillance, automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems, data-driven policing and frequent interstate coordination to dismantle gangs”. He added that there has been improvement in the recovery rate too.