Despite yearly decline in thefts, one vehicle stolen every 15 minutes in Delhi: Govt data

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Cases of thefts in Delhi witnessed a decline in 2025 compared to the previous year, even as the city continues to witness the theft of a vehicle every 15 minutes on an average, official data showed.
Cases of motor vehicle (MV) theft in the city have gradually reduced in the last three years — from 40,045 cases in 2023 to 39,976 in 2024 and further down to 35,014 in 2025, according to data shared by the Delhi Police. Burglary cases in Delhi stood at 6,617 in 2025, down from 8,965 in 2024 and 6,916 in 2023.
Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “The decline in cases of MV theft can be attributed to CCTV surveillance, automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems, data-driven policing and frequent interstate coordination to dismantle gangs”. He added that there has been improvement in the recovery rate too.
Officials also noted that the city’s extensive road infrastructure, coupled with smooth interstate access and a dense concentration of vehicles, has created favourable conditions for organised vehicle theft networks to operate.
The data also showed that despite a downward trend, motor vehicle theft continues to be the most prevalent property-related offence in the Capital, forming nearly 20 per cent of the total crimes reported in the city.
The problem is not limited to Delhi alone. The National Capital Region (NCR) continues to be a hotspot for vehicle theft, accounting for over 56 per cent of such cases reported across the country, police said.
Meanwhile, the data also showed that while 16,246 house thefts were recorded in 2025, the figure was 20,046 in 2024 and 21,641 in 2023.
The most significant numerical drop was seen in the category of “other theft”, which includes thefts not classified under burglary, house theft or vehicle theft. According to the data, 1,02,906 such cases were registered in 2025, compared to 1,17,563 cases in 2024 and a high of 1,58,965 cases in 2023.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gukesh Dommaraju faced a crushing defeat at the Tata Steel Chess tournament, his first loss of the year. A fatal mistake against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who empathized with Gukesh's struggle, led to his defeat. This was a tough loss for Gukesh, as it was against the same opponent who had beaten him previously. Despite a strong start, Gukesh was unable to bounce back.