Declare DU results by Nov 6, says Delhi High Court

THE DELHI High Court Monday ordered the Delhi University to declare the results of all final year undergraduate courses by November 6 and postgraduate courses by October 31.

During the hearing of a case before the division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, the university said that results of 16 PG courses have already been declared on the official website and the results of two more courses — MSc Geology and MSc Geography — would be declared in the next couple of days. The university also informed the court that the results of the remaining 32 PG courses will be declared on or before October 31.

With regard to the undergraduate courses, the university told the court that the results for 17 courses of BSc (Honours) will be declared from October 20 onwards, and for the 26 BA (Honours) courses, the results will be announced from October 24. The university did not inform the court about the BA (Programme) results.

Observing that the dates cannot be open ended, the court said the results of all the courses, including BSc (Honours), BSc (Programme), BA (Honours), BCom (Honours), BA (Vocational) and BCom (Programme) should be declared from the tentative dates with a buffer period of three days for each. If the results of BSc (Honours) courses are declared from October 20, the process for the particular courses should end by October 23, as per the order.

The results of the BA (Programme) courses shall be declared on or before November 6, said the court. DU had earlier submitted the date for it may be set for November 15.

