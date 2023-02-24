‘Decision to not send them demoralising’: Delhi HC allows junior kabaddi players to participate in Iran World Cup

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed two junior kabaddi players to participate in the Junior World Championship (Boys) commencing on February 26 in Iran after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) revoked their participation given their “injuries”.

After hearing the plea moved by 17-year-old Rohit Kumar and 19-year-old Narender, a single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh observed, “The opportunity to play in the World Cup is an opportunity which every player looks forward to in his sporting career. Both the petitioners are in their late teenage and a decision to not send them to represent India, that too at such a late stage, without proper grounds, would be demoralising not only to the petitioners but also to the team as a whole.”

The two players were informed on Wednesday evening by their coach that they would not be joining the World Cup team. The players had been training at SAI’s coaching camp from January 23-February 12 and had suffered some minor injuries on the wrist and abdomen during practice one day. They got a medical check-up done with the doctor from SAI and were advised a review after 10 days. Subsequently, after the review, they trained at Thyagaraj stadium in Delhi. However, a medical test conducted by SAI on February 21 indicated that the players were to “return for gradual training”.

Justice Singh observed that the prescriptions for both players “is identical and does not inspire the confidence of the court”. The court noted that even post the injury and rest for a few days, they had undergone the requisite training and coaching.

The court observed that the players had recovered as per the doctor who has suggested only gradual training. The players were present in court along with their fathers who were willing to send them to participate in the World Cup.

“The petitioners having been selected for the World Cup, in this background, this court is of the opinion that the petitioners ought to be permitted to participate and represent India in the Junior World Championship (Boys), in Iran. Ordered accordingly,” the high court said, allowing the plea. The court further requested the administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), retired Justice S P Garg, and SAI to take immediate steps for getting the requisite documentation in place and take all necessary steps for enabling the players to travel to Iran along with the team.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the players, alleged that his clients were in proper health, were without any injury and had been coached and trained for the World Cup. Mehra said that on the eve of their departure for the World Cup in Iran, such information was received. He said that even the administrator of AKFI Justice Garg was not informed that the players had been dropped from the team.

Advocate Arunima Dwivedi, representing SAI, said that the authority commends both players as being excellent players in kabaddi. However, in view of the injury that they have suffered, in order to ensure that there is no permanent injury and that the players are duly rested, the doctor had suggested that they be not taken to the World Cup this year, Dwivedi said.

AKFI, represented by advocate Nandita Rao, said that they were informed only on February 22 by an email from the SAI executive director (teams) that the medical report of the two players received from the National Centre for Sports Science and Research advises them “to return for gradual training”. Rao submitted the email before the court which said that “without proper recovery, both players could not participate in the upcoming World Championship to be held at Urmia from 26th February to 5th March, 2023”.