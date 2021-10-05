Decision on granting Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin next week: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment of India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate ‘Covaxin’ developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.

The WHO said the meeting will take the final decision on whether to grant ‘Emergency Use Listing’ to Covaxin.

“Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and has submitted additional information at WHO’s request on September 27. WHO experts are currently reviewing this information and if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week,” the UN agency said.

It further added that the Emergency Use Listing process, conducted by WHO and the Technical Advisory Group of independent experts, is centred on determining if a manufactured product is quality-assured, safe and effective.

The expert panel of WHO was expected to take a decision of EUL authorisation of Covaxin today. Covaxin displayed an efficacy of nearly 78 per cent in clinical trials. It was approved by the Indian government for emergency use in January this year.