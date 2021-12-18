Decide plea for riots complaint against BJP leaders: Supreme Court to Delhi HC

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 18, 2021 1:55:22 am
December 18, 2021 1:55:22 am
The Supreme Court Friday asked the Delhi High Court to decide, “preferably within a period of three months”, a pending plea seeking registration of cases against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai dismissed a writ petition by three victims of the riots, which urged it to direct the Delhi Police to register a case against the BJP leaders who, it alleged, “made hate speeches and incited the public to engage in riots”.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd