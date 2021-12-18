scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 17, 2021
MUST READ

Decide plea for riots complaint against BJP leaders: Supreme Court to Delhi HC

🔴 The bench dismissed a writ petition by three victims of the riots, which urged it to direct the Delhi Police to register a case against the BJP leaders who, it alleged, “made hate speeches and incited the public to engage in riots”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 18, 2021 1:55:22 am
Delhi riots, Delhi riots news, Delhi riots proceedings, Delhi High Court, Delhi riots case, Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSupreme Court of India. (File)

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Delhi High Court to decide, “preferably within a period of three months”, a pending plea seeking registration of cases against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

More from Delhi

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai dismissed a writ petition by three victims of the riots, which urged it to direct the Delhi Police to register a case against the BJP leaders who, it alleged, “made hate speeches and incited the public to engage in riots”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement