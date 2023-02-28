Decide on sanction of attaching assets of DMRC: HC tells Centre

The Centre told the Delhi High Court Monday that it has no liability to pay the decretal amount, while hearing payment of dues to Reliance Infrastructure led Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd., owed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation under the 2017 arbitral award.

A single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma after hearing the parties said that before the court begins to deal with Centre and Delhi government pertaining to “limited liability principle which applies to a shareholder” and before it rules on whether “circumstances warrant the corporate veil of DMRC being lifted, it would appear expedient to call upon Centre to take a decision on whether it proposes to accord sanction for the attachment of DMRC’s movable and immovable assets for satisfaction of the amounts payable under the Award”.

The HC said that this exercise would have to happen under Section 89 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. “To enable the competent authority in the Union government to take that decision and place the same on the record of these proceedings, let the matter be called again on 02.03.2023 at 2.15 pm,” the HC directed.

Asking the Centre about its stand, on Section 89, Justice Varma said that it is not an absolute bar and it empowers Centre to give consent. Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the Centre is not a party and had never been. “We are 50% equity partners shareholders. I have no liability to pay the decretal amount in law,” he said.

Justice Varma said, “When you throw an impasse to the court, it compels it to become innovative and inventive,” to which the Centre said the decision had not been taken under Section 89 of the Act. Justice Varma said “take the decision, let’s go step by step”adding that the HC has to complete proceedings before March 15 referring to an SC order.