scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Decide on sanction of attaching assets of DMRC: HC tells Centre

Asking the Centre about its stand, on Section 89, Justice Varma said that it is not an absolute bar and it empowers Centre to give consent. Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the Centre is not a party and had never been.

The HC said that this exercise would have to happen under Section 89 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. (Express Photo)

The Centre told the Delhi High Court Monday that it has no liability to pay the decretal amount, while hearing payment of dues to Reliance Infrastructure led Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd., owed by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation under the 2017 arbitral award.

A single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma after hearing the parties said that before the court begins to deal with Centre and Delhi government pertaining to “limited liability principle which applies to a shareholder” and before it rules on whether “circumstances warrant the corporate veil of DMRC being lifted, it would appear expedient to call upon Centre to take a decision on whether it proposes to accord sanction for the attachment of  DMRC’s movable and immovable assets for satisfaction of the amounts payable under the Award”.

The HC said that this exercise would have to happen under Section 89 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. “To enable the competent authority in the Union government to take that decision and place the same on the record of these proceedings, let the matter be called again on 02.03.2023 at 2.15 pm,” the HC directed.

Asking the Centre about its stand, on Section 89, Justice Varma said that it is not an absolute bar and it empowers Centre to give consent. Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the Centre is not a party and had never been. “We are 50% equity partners shareholders. I have no liability to pay the decretal amount in law,” he said.

Also Read
Manish Sisodia Arrest Live Updates: Sisodia sent in CBI custody till March 4
Delhi Police yet to release MP Sanjay Singh, minister Gopal Rai and other...
Manish Sisodia arrested, BJP shifts targets — ‘Kejriwal is next’
delhi wedding DJ hit, Ghaziabad wedding DJ, Ghaziabad wedding DJ hit, Ghaziabad wedding DJ beaten up, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs
Wedding guests demand to play DJ, beaten up by hotel staff in Ghaziabad

Justice Varma said, “When you throw an impasse to the court, it compels it to become innovative and inventive,” to which the Centre said the decision had not been taken under Section 89 of the Act. Justice Varma said “take the decision, let’s go step by step”adding that the HC has to complete proceedings before March 15 referring to an SC order.

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 06:15 IST
Next Story

Headless for a year, Safai Karamchari commission gets some vacancies filled

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close