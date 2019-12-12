Decide on prosecution sanction in two months: Court on JNU sedition case

In the chargesheet, police had claimed Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the campus (File) In the chargesheet, police had claimed Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the campus (File)

A Delhi court has given the state government two months to decide whether or not to accord sanction to prosecute former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 sedition case.

The direction by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purshottam Pathak came after Delhi Police informed the court that the decision to grant prosecution sanction is still pending before the Delhi government’s home department. The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on February 19, by which time it is expected that the government would have taken a decision.

Time and again, the court had granted time to Delhi Police to procure the requisite sanction. As per official records, police had applied to the Delhi government for sanction just two hours before filing the chargesheet on January 14. The court has been deferring taking cognizance of the chargesheet against the accused in the absence of a prosecution sanction.

In September, The Indian Express had reported that the Delhi government had decided to turn down Delhi Police’s request for prosecute sanction.

In the chargesheet, police had claimed Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016 to mark hanging of Afzal Guru.

