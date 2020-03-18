Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
December 16 gangrape-murder convict moves HC, claims not in Delhi at time of incident

The convict’s lawyer M L Sharma had argued for a stay in the execution of the death warrant by submitting that Mukesh was lifted from Karoli, Rajasthan, in 2012 and it was impossible to commit the crime in Delhi and flee to Karoli.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 18, 2020 1:33:33 pm
December 16 gangrape, December 16 gangrape convicts hanging, December 16 gangrape convicts, Supreme Court, Mukesh Singh, Mukesh Singh curative petition, India news, Indian Express Mukesh Kumar Singh, convict, Delhi 2012 gangrape. (Source: BBC)

One of the four death-row convicts in the December 16 gangrape-murder case, Mukesh Singh on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against a trial court order dismissing his claim that he was not present in Delhi at the time of the crime.  The high court will hear the matter later today.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday junked a petition filed by his lawyer M L Sharma, seeking a stay in the execution of the death warrant. Sharma claimed that as Mukesh was arrested in Rajasthan’s Karoli, it was impossible for him to commit the crime in Delhi and flee to Karoli. Sharma argued that a prosecution witness statement supported this and if the prosecution would not have withheld the documents, Mukesh would have been held innocent.

The four convicts — Mukesh Singh, Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma — are scheduled to be hanged at 5:30 am on March 20. The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far due to delays caused by the convicts trying to exhaust all legal remedies available to them.

On December 16, 2012, the woman was gang-raped by six men on a moving bus, tortured with an iron rod and thrown off the vehicle. She died on December 29. Of the six men, one was found hanging in jail. The youngest, just short of 18 when the crime was committed, was released after three years in a reform home.

