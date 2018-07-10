December 16 gangrape-murder: At convicts’ colony, some lessons for future generation

First they talked to the men in the colony. Then they realised that children held the key to a behavioural change towards women. So authorities at Ravidas camp — where the accused lived — started conducting meetings with children aged 10-18, hoping to start a dialogue on women, crime and their own safety.

After the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of three of the accused in the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder case, police started setting up barricades outside the camp as a routine procedure, while locals went about their day.

Read | Death penalty on paper, will wait for hanging, says victim’s mother

Every year since the incident, community leaders have been holding meetings between themselves as well as with police. “It took us some time but we finally understood that children are the key to change in behaviour. They used to learn everything from men. I started with one meeting and now we conduct three meetings every one month,” said Bihari Lal, the colony pradhan.

Some locals also said they had wanted to change the name of their camp, which has now come to be associated with the horrific crime. But when they realised how tedious the process was, they gave up.

Read | 2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC upholds death penalty of three convicts, rejects review pleas

Some NGOs were active in the locality earlier, but none operate now. “We do not know why NGOs have not come back. They used to look after our children. But we also learnt a lot from them and use that in our meetings with children,” Lal said. The NGOs used to help finance self-defence classes for the girls in the locality. Now, a batch of eight girls has been taking regular karate classes at R K Puram.

In meetings with children, community elders also teach them about talking to their mothers and sisters in a respectful manner.

“Many children also take after adults who glorify crime. We have had meetings about the same. It was surprising when we found two-three children thought chain snatching was acceptable,” said Rinkesh Lal, who has attended several meetings. “They are also taught about reporting ‘bad touch’.”

December 16 gangrape case SC verdict: A look at the chronology of events

As details of the verdict had become clear, the sole remaining family of Pawan Gupta had very little to say. His father, Heera Lal, a fruit vendor, used to visit him in prison till 2014. Today, as the verdict was read out, he spent his time selling fruits instead.

“There is nothing more to say. Everyone has debated and decided. Now we want to be left alone,” Lal said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App