December 16 gangrape: MHA recommends President reject convict’s mercy plea

The Union Home Ministry has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the Delhi government’s recommendation rejecting the mercy plea of one of the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape case, officials said.

The move came two days after the file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to the Home Ministry. The file has been forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision.

The Ministry has also commented in the file recommending rejection of the mercy plea, said an official. Meanwhile, the mother of the 23-year-old paramedic student, who died days after the incident, Friday requested the President to reject the plea.

In her letter to the President sent through her counsel, she said the mercy plea filed by the convict, Vinay Sharma, “is deliberately trying to avoid execution of death sentence and hamper dissemination of justice”.

“The trauma, pain and agony suffered by the applicant is unbearable and the wait is getting longer and longer,” it said.

Recently, a Delhi court directed Tihar Jail authorities to produce the four convicts on December 13, so they can inform it about the status of their petitions, if any, filed before higher courts.

