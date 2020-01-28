December 16 gangrape-murder: Dummy run before final execution

The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on February 1. The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.

Tihar Jail authorities conducted a third dummy execution using the equipment which will be used to hang the four death row convicts in the December 16, 2012, gangrape-murder case. An official said the procedure will be repeated a few more times to test the strength of the ropes, which have been procured from Meerut.

The dummies are made of wheat sacks and sand, matching the weights of the convicts. The procedure was carried out in the afternoon.

The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on February 1. Sandeep Goel, DG, Tihar Jail said, “We are testing the quality and strength of the material before the execution. After three days, the hangman will come. The convicts are yet to decide the date of last meeting with their family members.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App