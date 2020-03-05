December 16 gangrape: Court issues fresh death warrants, convicts to hang on March 20

The convicts in the December 16 gangrape case will be hanged on March 20. The convicts in the December 16 gangrape case will be hanged on March 20.

A Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts in the December 16 Delhi gangrape and murder case for March 20 at 5.30 am.

The court’s order came a day after the Delhi government sought fresh dates for the execution following the rejection of the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the case, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Delhi government, while moving the court, had said that the convicts have exhausted all of their legal remedies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.