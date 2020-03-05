Follow Us:
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Must Read

December 16 gangrape: Court issues fresh death warrants, convicts to hang on March 20

The four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder case will be executed on March 20.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 5, 2020 2:49:10 pm
delhi gangrape case, nirbaya case hanging, delhi gangrape convicts hanging, 2012 delhi gangrape case, death penalty, delhi rape hanging, indian express The convicts in the December 16 gangrape case will be hanged on March 20.

A Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh death warrant for the four convicts in the December 16 Delhi gangrape and murder case for March 20 at 5.30 am.

The court’s order came a day after the Delhi government sought fresh dates for the execution following the rejection of the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the case, by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Delhi government, while moving the court, had said that the convicts have exhausted all of their legal remedies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement