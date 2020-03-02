December 16 gangrape: SC dismisses curative plea of convict seeking life imprisonment

The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — are slated to be hanged on March 3. The four convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24), Vinay Sharma (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (33) — are slated to be hanged on March 3.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a curative plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta (25), one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 December gangrape and murder case, who sought commutation of death sentence to life imprisonment. All the convicts in the case are scheduled to be hanged on March 3.

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan said that no case is made out for re-examining the conviction and the punishment of the convict.

On Friday, Pawan filed the curative plea through lawyer A P Singh seeking setting aside of the apex court’s earlier verdicts on appeals and review petitions in the case.

Advocate A P Singh said he filed an application in the apex court registry on Sunday seeking an oral hearing on Pawan’s curative plea in the open court.

Pawan is the last death row convict in the case to move the top court with his curative plea, the final legal remedy available to a person.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Tihar jail authorities termed as a “bundle of distorted facts” the claim by another convict, Vinay Kumar Sharma, that he is suffering from mental illness.

The authorities told Additional Sessions Judge, Dharmender Rana, that CCTV footage established that Sharma had inflicted “superficial” injuries on himself and was not suffering from any psychological disorder.

The court has reserved its order on Sharma’s plea seeking relief on grounds of mental illness and is likely to pronounce it shortly.

