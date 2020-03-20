Delhi gangrape convicts hanged: Justice finally delivered, says victim’s mother Asha Devi

Asha Devi while talking to reporters after the execution of all four convicts. (ANI Photo) Asha Devi while talking to reporters after the execution of all four convicts. (ANI Photo)

Asha Devi, the mother of the 23-year-old physiotherapy student who was gangraped and murdered on December 12, 2016, hugged a picture of her daughter on Friday morning after four convicted of the crime were hanged to death at Tihar jail in New Delhi.

“Finally they have been hanged. It was a long struggle, but today we have got justice. This day is dedicated to the daughters of the country,” she told the media.

Thanking the President, judiciary and governments, Devi said justice was delayed, but not denied. She urged the Supreme Court to “issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future.”

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were hanged to death at 5.30 am. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem, before being handed over to the families.

The Supreme Court dismissed their petition at around 4.30 am, hours after the Delhi High Court and lower court held that the grounds raised by the counsel of the convicts had already been dealt with by courts. The last hanging in the country was that of Yakub Memon, who was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. Memon was hanged on July 30, 2015.

