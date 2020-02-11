‘Convicts making mockery of law’: Dec 16 gangrape victim’s parents seek fresh death warrant

The trial court on January 31, had stayed “till further orders”, execution of the four convicts in the case who are lodged in Tihar jail. (File) The trial court on January 31, had stayed “till further orders”, execution of the four convicts in the case who are lodged in Tihar jail. (File)

A Delhi court Tuesday issued notice to all four December 16 gangrape-murder case convicts after parents of the victim and the state government moved the trial court seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against them.

The victim’s parents told the court that convicts were making a mockery and frustrating the law. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana said that it will take up the matter tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for the issuance of fresh date for the execution of the convicts. It issued notice to the four convicts seeking response on the Centre’s appeal challenging the Delhi High Court verdict, which dismissed its plea against stay on their execution.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, said the pendency of the appeal filed by the Centre and the Delhi government before it would not be an impediment for the trial court in issuing fresh date for execution of the convicts.

On Friday, the trial court had dismissed the pleas of Delhi government and Tihar jail authorities seeking fresh date for execution of the four death row convicts, arguing that the high court has set a week’s deadline for them to avail the remaining remedies. “It is criminally sinful to execute the condemned convicts when the law permits them to live,” the court had said citing Delhi High Court’s February 5 order.

The trial court, last month, stayed the execution of the four convicts, Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) “till further orders”.

The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and assaulted inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at a hospital in Singapore.

