December 16 gangrape convict moves court for stay on execution

A Delhi court Thursday issued notice to the Tihar Jail authorities and has sought its report by Friday morning on an application filed by a December 16, 2012, gangrape-murder case convict seeking a stay on his execution scheduled for 6 am on February 1.

The application, seeking a fresh date for the execution, was moved before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Jain on the ground that convict Vinay Sharma has filed mercy petition before the President of India on January 29.

Tihar Director-General Sandeep Goel, meanwhile, informed the court that the hangman, Pawan Jallad, reported to the Tihar Jail administration Thursday, ahead of the death-row convicts scheduled execution.

In a related case, the Supreme Court Thursday dismissed convict Akshay Kumar Singh’s curative petition against his death sentence and also junked his plea to stay the execution of the death.

A five-judge bench said: “We have gone through the curative petition, and the relevant documents” and that “in our opinion, no case is made out…”

At the Delhi court hearing, the convicts’ counsel A P Singh urged it to adjourn the executions sine die as there are more legal remedies available for some of the convicts, and pointed out that the two other convicts — Pawan Gupta and Akshay — are yet to file mercy pleas before the President.

Taking note of which, the judge directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to file a reply on Vinay’s plea by 10 am on Friday. Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Mohan opposed the stay demand, which was backed by the other prosecutor, who contended that in December last year, a seven-day notice was given to convicts for availing their legal remedies. “Filing a mercy petition after 40-42 days is a mockery of justice and is only a delaying tactic,” the prosecutor argued.

