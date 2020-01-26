December 16 convict knocks on SC’s door

The four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

In a last ditch attempt, one of the accused in the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder case moved the Supreme Court Saturday, challenging the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The petition was filed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, one of the four convicts sentenced to death in the case.The President had rejected his mercy plea on January 17, and his hanging, along with three other convicts, has been fixed at 6 am on February 1.

On January 14, a five-judge Bench in the SC had rejected curative petitions filed by Mukesh and co-convict Vinay Kumar Sharma. The SC said it had “gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents” and concluded that “no case is made out”.

On January 7, a Delhi court issued death warrants against Sharma and Kumar and two other co-convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta. They were set to be hanged in Tihar Jail on January 22. However, with the convicts filing one petition after the other, the January 22 date had to be postponed and the fresh date has been fixed for February 1.

The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and assaulted by six persons in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died on December 29, 2012 .

One of the accused, Ram Singh, hanged himself in jail, while another, a juvenile, was convicted and given the maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment in a reform facility. The others were convicted and sentenced to death in September 2013. This was upheld by the High Court in March 2014 and by the Supreme Court in May 2017.

