scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Decaying body of woman found in Noida; husband on the run

According to the police, the neighbours complained of a stench emanating from the apartment.

The police have identified the deceased as Anjali, 22. (Representational)

The Noida police Monday recovered the decomposed body of a woman, a week after she was allegedly killed by her husband, officials said.

The police have identified the deceased as Anjali, 22.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Prima facie, she has been strangulated. Her husband, Suraj, is absconding,” Vivek Trivedi, Station House Officer of Noida sector 58 police station, told The Indian Express.

According to the police, the neighbours on Monday complained of a stench emanating from the apartment and alerted the police after noticing a few traces of blood. “The police reached the spot with the forensic team and broke the lock of the room, and found the body in a decomposed state inside the room,” they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...

“The neighbours said that there was a fight between Anjali and Suraj some 7-8 days ago. Since then, both were not seen and the room was locked,” said Trivedi, who added that two teams have been formed and sent to different locations to arrest Suraj.

The couple hails from Azamgarh and was married three years ago, the police said.

More from Delhi

The police have registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:38 IST
Next Story

SC agrees to hear plea of Google against NCLAT order

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close