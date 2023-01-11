Decaying body of woman found in Noida; husband on the run

The Noida police Monday recovered the decomposed body of a woman, a week after she was allegedly killed by her husband, officials said.

The police have identified the deceased as Anjali, 22.

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Prima facie, she has been strangulated. Her husband, Suraj, is absconding,” Vivek Trivedi, Station House Officer of Noida sector 58 police station, told The Indian Express.

According to the police, the neighbours on Monday complained of a stench emanating from the apartment and alerted the police after noticing a few traces of blood. “The police reached the spot with the forensic team and broke the lock of the room, and found the body in a decomposed state inside the room,” they said.

“The neighbours said that there was a fight between Anjali and Suraj some 7-8 days ago. Since then, both were not seen and the room was locked,” said Trivedi, who added that two teams have been formed and sent to different locations to arrest Suraj.

The couple hails from Azamgarh and was married three years ago, the police said.

The police have registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.