Decapitated body found in Ghaziabad field

Two bodies — one with its head severed and another with a bullet wound — were found in two separate places in Ghaziabad on Friday, police said. In the first incident, a body was discovered with the severed head lying some distance away, in a sugarcane field in Modinagar. Police said they are trying to identify the victim through his clothes, since no one has come forward to claim the body yet.

“We are questioning locals to ascertain what happened. It appears the head was severed with a sharp object first, and the body dropped from a moving vehicle later. We will get more clarity once the body is identified,” said circle officer (Modinagar) Kashi Prasad Mishra, adding that no FIR has been filed yet as investigation is still pending.

In the second incident, the body of a 28-year-old man was found with a bullet wound to his forehead in his Swift car in Vijaynagar, said police. A country-made pistol and an empty cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Circle officer (Modinagar Ghaziabad) Dharmendra Singh Chauhan said: “We were informed by passersby of the incident… Prima facie, it looks like a suicide, but no note was found. The man, Ashwini, had spoken to a friend half-an-hour before his death, claiming he was going to kill himself. The body has been handed to the family. We are awaiting the post-mortem report.” Police said the man’s family has alleged foul play, and that an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder) has been filed. ens