Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Decade after Delhi schoolkid’s murder, police pick up bus driver

The 15-year-old boy’s body was found on the tracks between Okhla and Tuglakabad railway stations in August 2010. The accused, the driver and two assistants, had been absconding since then

During the investigation, the police identified three accused, the driver and assistants of the school bus, but none of them turned up for investigation, prompting the police to announce a reward for the absconding accused.

More than a decade after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped from his school and murdered, the Delhi Police arrested the school’s bus driver from Bihar this week, officials said.

According to the police, on August 27, 2010, the mother of the deceased boy lodged a complaint saying that her daughter had received a phone call from a bus conductor, who told her that he had her brother’s school bag and that it could be collected from him. Thereafter, the sister allegedly tried to contact the person but the mobile was switched off, the police said.

When the boy did not return home, the mother approached the police. Meanwhile, she learnt that the body of a student was found on the railway tracks between Okhla and Tuglakabad railway stations. After she identified the body as that of her son, a case of kidnapping and murder was lodged.

During the investigation, the police identified three accused, the driver and assistants of the school bus, but none of them turned up for investigation, prompting the police to announce a reward for the absconding accused.

A Crime Branch team led by DCP Vichitra Veer was formed and the driver was traced in Bihar’s Sheohar. After his arrest, he allegedly told the police that he had changed his name and kept changing his location to evade the police.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:00 IST
