Dec 16 convict files plea in SC against death warrant

The four convicts in the December 2012 gangrape case. (File) The four convicts in the December 2012 gangrape case. (File)

One of the four convicts in the December 16, 2012, gangrape-murder case Thursday approached the Supreme Court with a curative petition against the death sentence imposed on him.

In his plea filed through advocate A P Singh, convict Vinay Kumar Sharma said his “young age has been erroneously rejected as a mitigating factor”.

In the curative petition, Sharma said his “socio-economic circumstances, number of family dependents including ailing parents, good conduct in jail and probability of reformation have not been adequately considered leading to gross miscarriage of justice”.

A Delhi court had Tuesday issued death warrants against Sharma (26) and remaining convicts Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) in the case. They are scheduled to be hanged In Tihar Jail on January 22 at 7 am. The accused were convicted and sentenced to death in September 2013. The conviction and sentencing were upheld by both HC and SC.

