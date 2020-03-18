Dec 16 case: Court junks convict’s plea against death penalty

A trial court has issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31). A trial court has issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

A Delhi court dismissed December 16 gangrape-murder convict Mukesh Singh’s plea seeking quashing of the death penalty, and pulled up his lawyer for wasting the court’s time.

The convict’s lawyer M L Sharma argued for a stay in the execution of the death warrant by submitting that Mukesh was lifted from Karoli, Rajasthan, in 2012 and it was impossible to commit the crime in Delhi and flee to Karoli. Sharma argued that a prosecution witness statement supported this and if the prosecution would not have withheld the documents, Mukesh would have been held innocent.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dharmender Rana said the convict’s plea regarding the irregularity in his arrest has already been dealt with by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court and, therefore, “it is not legally permissible to re-entertain such a plea”.

ASJ Rana also said, “It is a well-known fact that courts of this country are overburdened and hard-pressed for time. The duty to deliver justice expeditiously becomes all the more onerous when the court is dealing with the case of a death row convict when one wrong decision would lead to fatal consequences. Therefore, the expectation of assistance from Bar is more enhanced and intense.”

While the court said there was no quarrel that an advocate would represent his client to the best of his abilities, however, “the duty cannot be extended to the extent of procuring relief for the client by resorting to all kinds of schemes and stratagems”. The court has also directed that Sharma needs to be brought to the notice of the Bar Council of India for “appropriate sensitisation exercise”.

Hangman reports at Tihar for execution

On Tuesday, hangman Pawan Jallad reported at Tihar Jail to perform the dummy, as well as the final execution of the four death-row convicts in the case, which will take place at 5.30, am on March 20.

