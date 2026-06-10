A promised sari, trip to Bengal: DU professor made plans for summer — then she was killed.

Shivaji College teacher Debosmita Paul was found dead in her East Delhi flat. The ‘killers’ were her tenants.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla, Alok Singh
8 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 03:05 PM IST
Debosmita Paul, Bengal, DelhiDebosmita Paul (in orange sari) at an event in Shivaji College. (Express Photo)
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Last week, Debosmita Paul was on examination duty at Delhi University’s Shivaji College, invigilating a classroom full of students, when she took a break to chat with a colleague, Nidhi Garg, about the summer break.

Garg, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Zoology, was preparing for a trip to Kashmir. Paul spoke about her own plans. She wanted to take her elderly parents back to West Bengal, to her maternal grandfather’s home near Bardhaman, where her mother loved spending summers.

“Now I am like a parent to my parents,” she told Garg. The two women then drifted into a conversation about sarees. Both were fond of handlooms and often exchanged recommendations from places they travelled to.

“We all called her Debo,” Garg told The Indian Express. She jokingly asked Paul to bring her a Kantha-work saree from Bengal and Paul promised she would.

But the trip never happened and the dozens of plans that Paul had been making for the next academic year would remain unfinished.

On June 4, Paul, a 35-year-old Assistant Professor of English at Shivaji College, was found murdered inside her apartment in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave. She lived alone; her husband was in Bengaluru.

Also Read | 2 masked suspects caught on CCTV entering DU assistant professor’s apartment complex day after her body found

But who killed her?

It was CCTV footage that gave police their clue and led them to the accused — a couple from West Bengal and their 13-year-old son, who allegedly travelled nearly 1,400 km to Delhi to carry out the crime.

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Police arrested them and apprehended their teenage son. And when they questioned them, a motive emerged — a property dispute.

Police said the couple wanted to acquire a house from Paul’s ancestral property in Bardhaman. They had been living on that property as tenants, paying a monthly rent of Rs 11,500. Paul, however, refused to sell and gave the couple an ultimatum to vacate the house by June.

The crime has shocked colleagues across DU. In a condolence message issued on June 5, Shivaji College described her death as “an irreparable loss not only to her family but also to the entire academic community and the Shivaji College fraternity.”

Paul was a member of the college’s cultural committee, the Women’s Development Cell, and the editorial board of the college magazine. She mentored students and organised programmes.

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For Shivaji College Principal Virender Bharadwaj, the loss is difficult to comprehend. “She was like my daughter,” he said.

Also Read | Delhi University professor found dead inside locked flat, hit with blunt object on head

Murder they wrote

As police investigated the case, several chilling details emerged. The crime, they said, appeared pre-meditated.

The accused husband, aged 42, managed a sanitary goods business in Bardhaman and frequently travelled to Delhi for work. During these visits, he allegedly conducted reconnaissance of Paul’s residence and took photographs of her house and vehicle, police said.

They hatched their plan and arrived in Delhi, bringing with them a mortar and pestle, and a razor.

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On the afternoon of June 4, footage from a CCTV camera in Paul’s apartment complex showed three people — a couple and a child — in surgical masks entering her flat. Police said the man decided to bring his wife and son along so that they could enter the residential society without arousing suspicion.

According to investigators, Paul offered the trio water. During their conversation, she once again asked the couple to vacate her property in Bardhaman. This reportedly led to an argument, after which the couple allegedly attacked her.

Police said the man repeatedly struck the teacher on the head with the mortar and pestle. To ensure that she was dead, he allegedly attempted to cut her wrists with the razor.

Then, the couple changed their clothes and took away Paul’s mobile phone in an attempt to erase chats and messages that could link them to the crime.

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Debosmita Paul, Bengal Debosmita (far left, brown sweater and sari) with students at an Udaan cultural event. (Express Photo)

The family headed to New Delhi Railway Station, where they changed their clothes again, before boarding the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, which left at 5.40 pm. They had taken off their masks, and police were able to see their faces clearly in CCTV footage from the station.

Meanwhile, police had discovered that the suspects had been staying at a guest house in Dallupura since June 2. The guest house records showed Aadhaar cards with a Bardhaman address.

Using the address on the card and CCTV footage collected during the investigation, police traced and arrested the accused in Bardhaman on June 7.

Also Read | 18 mins, change of clothes, Bengal IDs: How DU professor’s killers were caught

‘Teacher, mentor’

At Shivaji College, where Paul spent the last two-and-a-half years of her life as a permanent faculty member, conversations have turned away from the investigation and towards the woman they knew.

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Principal Bharadwaj had watched Paul become an integral part of campus life after she joined in December 2023. Before that, she had spent several years teaching at Maharaja Agrasen College as an ad hoc faculty member.

Bharadwaj spoke of her temperament, describing Paul as sensitive, responsible. “I never heard any complaint from any student or teacher about her,” he said. “Nor did she ever complain about anyone.”

An English literature scholar, Paul became an active member of the cultural committee and worked closely with student theatre groups and cultural societies. Whenever student teams travelled for performances or competitions, she was often among the faculty members willing to accompany them.

Garg recalled how she first met Paul during the recruitment process at Shivaji College in late 2023. Both were selected and soon found themselves working closely together in the college’s Fine Arts Society.

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Garg was the convener and Paul became the co-convener and what began as professional collaboration gradually evolved into friendship.

For two years, the women organised workshops through Udaan, a cultural initiative with which Paul was deeply involved. Together, they introduced students to traditional Indian art forms, including Madhubani painting and other indigenous artistic traditions. “It was through Debo that I got to know so much about Udaan,” Garg said.

The workshops became some of their proudest projects. Students produced work that drew appreciation from visitors to the college, and the two teachers spent long hours discussing new initiatives they hoped to launch.

Garg recounted Paul’s enthusiasm. “Many teachers spend years pursuing permanent appointments and eventually settle into routine once they achieve them. Not Paul… she was always thinking… now we’ll do this, now we’ll do that.” she added.

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Though deeply involved in college life, Paul remained intensely private.Colleagues knew little about the difficulties she carried beyond campus. “I knew she was married but living separately from her husband. She had no children. She had an elder sister with a son and a brother who worked as a doctor,” Garg said

But colleagues knew how devoted she was to her elderly parents. They were the centre of her world. “Now it is our turn to take care of them,” she would often say.

Their health frequently worried Paul, and conversations with friends were often about doctor’s appointments, caregiving responsibilities and family travel plans.

“A few weeks ago, Debo took her parents to Ayodhya,” Garg said. “The next one was supposed to be to Bengal.”

“I always used to tell her that she was earning a lot of blessings,” Garg recalled. “It is not easy being a single woman and taking care of elderly parents.”

The tragedy of her death feels particularly cruel to those who understand how long she had worked to build the life she was finally beginning to enjoy. For academics in India, a permanent faculty appointment often comes after years of uncertainty, temporary contracts, doctoral research and repeated interviews.

“It takes a lifetime to become an assistant professor,” Garg said. “It is not a small achievement.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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