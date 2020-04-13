5 deaths in Delhi for second consecutive day, toll touches 24

At Nizamuddin basti on Sunday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) At Nizamuddin basti on Sunday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

The capital saw 85 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, taking the total death toll from the virus to 24. The total number of positive cases in Delhi has reached 1,154.

Of the 85 new cases, 34 — categorised as ‘under special operation’ — had attended the religious gathering at Nizammudin Markaz and 26 either have a travel history or are case of local transmission. Across Delhi, officials are yet to find the source of transmission for 83 people, of whom 25 were reported on Sunday, who have been categorised as ‘under investigation’.

There has been a massive spike in COVID-19 deaths with five deaths each in the last two days.

Among the five new deaths reported Sunday are two men — aged 42 and 40 — from Turkman Gate; a 52-year-old man from Bara Hindu Rao; a 78-year-old man from Inderpuri; and a 58-year-old man from UP’s Bulandshahr. While the first four patients were admitted to RML, the one from Bulandshahr was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

“We are going to assess the details of the people who have died in Delhi so far. Many of the recent deaths are reported from the Central district, which has become an important area to monitor. While many of them have comorbid conditions, the contact tracing and the previous travel history has to be identified,” said a senior official from the department of health.

In Delhi, 14,036 people have been tested so far in government and private labs. Of them, 1,154 have tested positive and the results of 984 people are pending. So far, 11,748 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

On Sunday, 127 symptomatic persons were shifted to various hospitals and 58 people were released from quarantine centers in Delhi. Of the 2,406 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 1,635 are occupied.

As many as 50 patients are admitted to the ICU ward and six of them are on ventilators, while 20 patients are on oxygen support. The department has carried out the sample collection activity for the high-risk contacts of positive cases in the identified containment zones.

