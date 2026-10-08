Death toll in Delhi building collapse rises to 4, more feared trapped

The collapse took place near the Idgah Machhli Mandi area. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

A day after a four-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s New Seemapuri Wednesday afternoon, police officials said one more body was recovered in the wee hours of Thursday, taking the death toll to four.

On Tuesday, when Delhi experienced earthquake tremors in the evening, the building had developed cracks, officials said.

Rescue operations still continue at the site, with officials saying that they fear that 1-2 people might still be trapped. A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said that 75% of the debris has been cleared but it might be a couple of hours more before the area could be fully cleared