Death toll in Delhi building collapse rises to 4, more feared trapped

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after a four-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s New Seemapuri Wednesday afternoon, police officials said one more body was recovered in the wee hours of Thursday, taking the death toll to four.
On Tuesday, when Delhi experienced earthquake tremors in the evening, the building had developed cracks, officials said.
Rescue operations still continue at the site, with officials saying that they fear that 1-2 people might still be trapped. A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said that 75% of the debris has been cleared but it might be a couple of hours more before the area could be fully cleared
The collapse took place near the Idgah Machhli Mandi area. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Within minutes of the collapse, residents started pulling people out of the rubble and took them to hospitals.
“The building measured 225 sq ft. Some people have been rescued and sent to hospitals, but we suspect that two to three people are still trapped under the debris. They are talking… rescue operation is underway,” DCP (Northeast) R P Meena said.
In a statement, the MCD described the structure as a ground-plus-three-floor building located in a jhuggi jhopri area on about 25 square yards of DUSIB land. It said the building was around 20-25 years old and occupied.
The building stood next to the mosque in the densely packed locality. The boundary wall of the mosque also collapsed in the impact, while walls of an adjoining building were damaged, the MCD added. Officials said demolition work was being carried out in the adjoining building.
Three- and four-storey structures surround the mosque on three sides, leaving little open space. Much of the debris fell inside the mosque compound, said local residents.
The building was owned by Anwar. His family members who stayed on the first three floors included his wife Salma, 50; son Rehman, 28, and wife Sakeena; his daughters Nushrat and Ameena; as well as Nushrat’s three-year-old son Abdaan.
While Anwar, Ameena and Rehman’s wife were not at home when the building collapsed, Nushrat is stuck under the debris, officials said.
A tenant, also named Sakeena (35), lived on the upper floor, according to relatives.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram