‘She was still clutching her house keys’: Death toll in Delhi building collapse rises to 5

The five-storey building came crashing on Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Delhi's New Seemapuri. On Thursday, 2 bodies were recovered from the rubble. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The children had been playing at the Kadimi Eidgah ground at New Seemapuri, in Northeast Delhi, on a hot Wednesday afternoon.

Other than the two Eid prayers held during the year, residents said the maidan was mostly frequented by the children because the narrow residential lanes offered no space to play.

Among those watching over them was Hazra Bibi. The 60-year-old had locked her house and stepped out to visit her relative, Salma, who lived in the building overseeing the ground.

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Around 3.15 pm, a four-storey building next to the ground began to give way.

According to neighbours, Hazra saw the impending danger and shouted out to the children, including her 17-year-old grandson Ayaan, to run towards the adjoining lane. She also pushed her relative, Devruddin Mirja, 28, out of the way of the falling structure. But as she tried to escape, the building collapsed towards the lane, burying her beneath the debris.