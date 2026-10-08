‘She was still clutching her house keys’: Death toll in Delhi building collapse rises to 5

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The children had been playing at the Kadimi Eidgah ground at New Seemapuri, in Northeast Delhi, on a hot Wednesday afternoon.
Other than the two Eid prayers held during the year, residents said the maidan was mostly frequented by the children because the narrow residential lanes offered no space to play.
Among those watching over them was Hazra Bibi. The 60-year-old had locked her house and stepped out to visit her relative, Salma, who lived in the building overseeing the ground.
Around 3.15 pm, a four-storey building next to the ground began to give way.
According to neighbours, Hazra saw the impending danger and shouted out to the children, including her 17-year-old grandson Ayaan, to run towards the adjoining lane. She also pushed her relative, Devruddin Mirja, 28, out of the way of the falling structure. But as she tried to escape, the building collapsed towards the lane, burying her beneath the debris.
When rescuers recovered her body early Thursday morning, Hazra was still clutching the keys to her locked house in her right hand.
Hazra was among five people killed in the collapse, which also left 8 injured.
The building was owned by Anwar. His family members who stayed on the first three floors included his wife Salma, 50; son Abdul Rehman, 28, and wife Sakeena; his daughters Nusrat and Ameena; as well as Nusrat’s three-year-old son Abdaan.
Police said Anwar is on the run.
Nusrat’s body was recovered in the early hours of Thursday.
She had come from Uttar Pradesh to visit her ailing mother, her uncle Ismail said. She was on the staircase, carrying food for her three-year-old son Abdaan, when the building came down.
Abdaan and Salma were found trapped on the ground floor. Neighbours found them and managed to pull both of them out. The boy suffered minor injuries to his legs and was taken to hospital before being discharged. In the aftermath, relatives said he remained restless, repeatedly asking for his mother.
Abdul, who lived on the second floor, was also rescued.
Ghulafsa, 21, was also among those killed. She was around four months pregnant and had come to visit her ailing mother. She had been sitting near the entrance of the building with her four-year-old daughter Zoya when it collapsed. Both were killed.
Among the injured were Sakina, 35, a tenant on the third floor who suffered serious facial and head injuries, and her husband Samad, also known as Hasin, a scrap worker. A 34-year-old mason, Chote, who was working on the structure, was also pulled out.
Devruddin survived with head injuries.
The fifth victim is a 12-year-old who is yet to be identified.
For Muslima Bibi, 27, the first question after the collapse was whether her son was alive.
She had been living in Anwar’s building with her five-year-old son Arhaan for the past three months. Her monthly rent for her single room on the third floor was Rs 3,000, including electricity and water bills.
She was washing dishes and sweeping floors at a nearby house when her brother called around 3.30 pm. “I had left my son along with my uncle in the room. My brother called me, screaming that the building had collapsed and that my son could not be found. I rushed there.”
Arhaan had survived by squeezing himself into a corner of the room. Neighbours eventually found him and pulled him out without a scratch.
But almost everything Muslima owned — around Rs 2,500 in cash, three gas cylinders and household possessions were lost — was still under the rubble.
For Muslima, however, the rescue did not end with finding her son. Her rented room, belongings and savings were all buried under the rubble. Even her jewellery, which included four gold nose pins, ear tops, two pairs of silver anklets and her son’s silver bracelet, were gone.
“I have spent the night at the site in the same clothes I had worn to work, waiting for rescue teams to clear the rubble. I haven’t eaten or drank anything till now. We have very few belongings. Also the IDs of both my children were in the room,” she added.
Muslima’s family, originally from Medinipur in West Bengal, has lived in Delhi for decades. Her husband, who worked in scrap and labour, is away in Bengaluru.
In a statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) described the structure as a ground-plus-three-floor building located in a jhuggi jhopri area on about 25 square yards of land belonging to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. It said the building was around 20-25 years old.
Residents said the original ground structure was around two decades old. In the months before the collapse, they claimed, Anwar had added several heavy concrete slabs, or ‘lenters’, taking the building up to four or five floors. They alleged that this was done without adequately strengthening the foundation.
At the same time, construction was under way in the adjoining building. Heavy drilling and vibrating machinery was being used along the neighbouring wall, residents said.
Muslima also claimed workers carrying out demolition and construction on the adjoining property had also warned Anwar and the tenants to vacate the building as a safety precaution.
A month ago, MCD officials and police had visited the site following complaints about the construction and the condition of the building. They inspected the newly added concrete slabs and accepted Anwar’s assurance that the building was secure, residents said, alleging that the officials did not assess the 25-year-old unreinforced foundation underneath.
A comment from the MCD is awaited.
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