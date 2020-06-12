Death toll crosses 1,000, Delhi sees over 1,800 cases

Since June 1, the death count in Delhi has gone up by 107% while cases increased by 66.5%. Since June 1, the death count in Delhi has gone up by 107% while cases increased by 66.5%.

The Covid-19 death toll in the capital crossed the 1,000-mark Thursday, with 65 new deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. The city also saw its highest single-day spike, with 1,877 people testing positive. The total confirmed cases is now 34,687 while total deaths are 1,085. The health department cleared its backlog and added 101 fatalities Thursday.

Since June 1, the death count in Delhi has gone up by 107% while cases increased by 66.5%. The city had reported 523 deaths and 20,834 cases till June 1. This rose to 1,085 deaths and 34,687 cases till Thursday. As of Thursday, the death rate in the city rose from 2.5% to 3.1%.

During the same period, the recovery rate plummeted from 42% to 37%. On Thursday, 486 more people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 12,731.

“Cases are bound to increase and with that, deaths will also go up. On an average, we are getting 280-300 patients with Covid-like symptoms in our hospital daily. So far, 174 people have died,” said Dr Balvinder Singh, medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital.

Hospitals have witnessed a surge in deaths. Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital reported 34 more deaths in the 24 hours till 9 am Thursday. Centre-run RML hospital has reported 266 deaths so far. AIIMS confirmed 123 fatalities in its centres, while Lady Hardinge Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital have reported 46 and 51 deaths respectively.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: “There are 10,000 beds in Delhi government hospitals and 5,000 are for Covid patients. 90 private and five Delhi government hospitals are offering treatment. But Centre-run hospitals have 12,000 beds and around 1,000 are allocated for Covid patients. We are putting all our efforts for treatment and management of the disease but we have to fight this together.”

