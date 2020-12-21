Delhi: Death rate still over 2%, daily cases dip to half in past week

Delhi has witnessed a drop in its covid cases over the last few days.

The fatality rate of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has remained above 2% in the last two weeks, with 26 more deaths reported Sunday. The death rate, based on data from the last 10 days, is 2.54% while the national average is 1.45%.

The city saw 1,091 new cases — the lowest since August 24 — on Sunday. The total number of cases is 6,17,005, while the death toll stands at 10,277. The daily positivity rate continues to be on the lower side, with 1.31% testing positive of 83,289 persons tested in the last 24 hours.

According to the WHO, fatality rate helps us understand the severity of a disease, identify at-risk populations, and evaluate quality of healthcare. Experts said the current fatality rate is not a cause of worry for the city, which has been reporting a steady decline in the daily number of cases.

Dr Shobha Broor, former head of microbiology at AIIMS, said, “It’s important to monitor the mortality rate but as we can see, there is not much difference between the state and the national average fatality rate. If there is a huge difference, then one needs to understand the reasons behind the gap. This gap can be incidental. If the mortality rate goes above 3-3.5%, then we definitely need to look into the reasons behind the rise.”

The drop in the daily cases has also meant more space in hospitals. Of 18,786 beds dedicated for Covid patients, 15,835 are vacant.

State government-run hospitals are now awaiting Delhi government’s nod to restart non-Covid services, which have been shut at Covid-only facilities for almost nine months now. “Of the 2,000 beds at our hospital, patients occupy only 170 beds. We are hopeful the government will take a decision soon,” said a senior doctor from Lok Nayak Hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.