Death of two sleeping on pavement: Blur of white, cries for help, recalls survivor

Shards of glass, bloodstained slippers and an empty booth with a mattress peeping out the window — a day after two men sleeping on the divider were run over outside ESI hospital in Rajouri Garden, allegedly by a 23-year-old accountant, signs of the accident were unmissable.

Droves of traffic policemen were deputed near the empty booth, challaning errant motorists, even as a survivor recounted the last moments of the two dead men.

“I knew everyone who slept outside ESI hospital. We were talking till late into the night. Before sleeping, around 4.30 am, I lit a beedi… and then I just remember a blur of white, the sound of the car hitting my friends, and their muffled cries,” said Ram Singh (55), who works at an eatery nearby and was injured in the incident.

The two victims, identified by police as Noora (50) and Shukla, were auto drivers. Another person, Manoj, received injuries and was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

According to police, the accused, Devesh Kumar, had allegedly consumed alcohol outside a mall and was en route to the airport to pick up a relative. He allegedly lost control of the car and drove it over the pavement dwellers.

During questioning, police said, he broke down twice — while speaking about his mother and office pressure. The accused works at a software firm.

“He spoke about what his mother would think of him and then started to talk about office pressure. He claimed he never partied, and had consumed alcohol outside a mall alone before he went to pick up a relative at the airport,” alleged a police officer.

Meanwhile at Safdarjung Hospital’s emergency ward, Singh writhed in pain as his nephew watched.

Singh earlier held the post of a security guard at Rohini before he started working at a roadside stall. “I could not commute two hours every day to Rohini. Shukla had a family, but he slept on the roadside, Noora was unmarried,” Singh said.

There are a total of 23 shelter homes set up by DUSIB, the nearest one being 2 km away. “Most of us slept out in the open and never at a shelter. The stretch where we slept was most comfortable for us,” Singh said.

