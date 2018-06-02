Death of homeless woman solved with arrest of two in Chandni Chowk

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Police had questioned 400-500 people, including rickshaw pullers, ragpickers and beggars, to piece together why the woman was killed.

New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2018 4:55:10 am
SEVENTEEN DAYS after the body of a vagabond was found near Shanti Van in Darya Ganj, with head injuries inflicted with a stone, Delhi Police have arrested two accused, Rahul Kumar (22) and Banti (23), in connection with her murder, which had prompted the Delhi High Court to take note.

Police said Rahul was in a relationship with the woman, and killed her after he suspected that she stole his money and had an affair with another man. Police claim to have recovered bloodstained clothes tying him to the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa added that the murder took place under the “influence of liquor” and in “the heat of anger”.

Both Rahul and Banti and stayed on the footpath in Chandni Chowk, police said. The victim was often seen with Rahul, who had gone missing since the murder.

